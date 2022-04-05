My goal against Arsenal has proven I have a very good left foot – Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has shared that he is elated he has finally proven to critics that he has a very good left foot following his goal for Crystal Palace against Arsenal on Monday night.

The Black Stars striker was in action for the Eagles yesterday in the English Premier League and netted the second goal for his team in a delightful home win.



On the matchday, Jordan Ayew received a pass from Joachim Andersen on the edge of the Arsenal box and fired his shot into the back of the net with his left foot.



Speaking to Palace TV+, the experience Ghana attacker said, “It’s a lovely pass [from Joachim Andersen]. Obviously it’s on my left foot – people give me stick about my left foot, but today I think I showed them that I have a good left foot.”



Jordan Ayew continued, “I just slotted it in. I’m very happy, and I hope it’s not the last goal I score. I hope there is more to come in the next few games.

“I’m pleased. As soon as I came back from AFCON, I didn’t really have game time, and today I had my opportunity so I’m happy to have taken it and happy to score as well.



“It has not been easy but we keep on pushing and working, and we’re happy it paid off.”



The striker will be key for Ghana in the upcoming 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.