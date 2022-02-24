My injury was a blessing in disguise - Antoine Semenyo on frustrated spell on the sidelines

English-born Ghanaian, Antoine Semenyo

English-born Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo has opened up on his frustrated spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The red-hot Bristol City attacker before his return to the club spent time in the nursing room after picking up an injury while on loan at Sunderland.



The 22-year-old revealed the injury gave him the chance to reflect on himself and critically analyse his strength and weakness, which has made a huge difference in his career.



"Of course you don't want to be injured, but it might have been a blessing in disguise," he told Sky Sports. "It gave me time to assess where I'm at and where I could be. It helped me analyse my game and get me to the point where I'm at now by implementing some new things. I'm thankful for that.

"I think it's going really well now, but there's always room for improvement, and there are small things I can always make better. But overall I feel like it's been really good since I came back from injury.



"I'll enjoy this success a little, but I won't get too big headed! I'll be keeping my head down to make sure I still get the job done.



"In the last few games I've watched and analysed I think I've been a little bit slow about anticipating where the ball is going. I need to be more on my toes, and that will help me nick a few more goals. I've given myself a little objective to get to double figures this season. With the amount of games we have I'm hoping I can achieve that."