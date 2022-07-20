My integration at Lens has been easy - Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed

Midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has revealed that his integration at Lens has been straightforward and he is ready to work hard in the 2022/23 season.

Samed joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot in the ongoing summer transfer window for an undisclosed amount.



On Saturday in Rodez, Salis Abdul Samed faced his former team with Lens. The midfielder shared his initial impressions with French portal La Montagne.



Salis, how is your debut at Lens?



“Honestly, very good! I have been very happy since my arrival, my integration is easy. My new teammates and the staff have done everything for me. And there, in addition, we have just won (smile). So inevitably, under these conditions, it's always easier, especially since I think we produced good things and achieved a good quality game,"



When you learned that you were finally going to face Clermont in a friendly, that must have made you feel weird?

"No, it's the opposite! Above all, I was very happy to find some friends,"



Did you feel your team clearly ahead of Clermont?



" Yes I think,"



Are you worried about them?



“They have to work and get stronger. But I'm still Clermontois in my heart, you know, and I think it's going to be okay. There is still time before the start of the season. Me, I remain a supporter of Clermont Foot,"

Let's go back to the conditions of your departure?



“Yes, it's true … But I wanted to discover something else even if, it's true, I didn't do many seasons in Clermont (two, editor's note) . My goal is to progress and that's why I made this choice,"



