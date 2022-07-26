My job is to comment - Michael Johnson hits back at Nigerians over racism allegations

Nigeria's female 100m hurdles sprinter, Tobi Amusan

Former American Olympic and World Champion, Michael Johnson has hit back at Nigerians who tagged him as racist after disputing Nigeria's female 100m hurdles sprinter, Tobi Amusan's record at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Nigerians accused Johnson of being 'racist' in his tweet about not believing the 100mH clock after Amusan broke the World record in the semi-final by .08.



Reacting to his backlash on social media, Johnson stated that he was just doing his job as a commentator.



"As a commentator, my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on," tweeted in reply.



Amusan in the women's 100mH clocked 12.12 seconds on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the semifinals at Hayward Field.



The Nigerian beat American Keni Harrison‘s world record of 12.20 in 2016. The difference in the time is the biggest time drop for a world record in 100mH in 42 years.

A few minutes after Amusan's glorious moment, John tweeted questioning the 100mH clock.



"I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR “I throughly I was running slow!” All athletes looked shocked."



"Heat 2 we were first shown winning time of 12.53. Few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down by .01 is normal. .10 is not," he added.



Amusan in the final went on to win Gold, finishing with an astonishing time of 12.06, but due to too much tailwind, it could not stand as a record.



She became the first Nigerian to a world title in the track and field event.

