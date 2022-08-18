'My journey at Kotoko was short-lived' - Narteh Ogum breaks silence on Asante Kotoko exit

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Just after a year after being in charge of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has officially announced his departure from the club.

Narteh Ogum who signed a two-year contract with Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League in his first season thus breaking the club's 7-year drought in the domestic league.



However, according to the 46-year-old manager, his premature departure from Asante Kotoko, is in the best interest of the club as the Porcupines prepare for the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.



Thanking the fans for the great support and club owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for giving him the opportunity to "serve", Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum added that he is a fulfilled man for achieving his dream of coaching Asante Kotoko.



Rad Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum's farewell message to Asante Kotoko SC below:



“My journey at Kotoko was short lived but the varied experience during this period will always remain dear. The passion, warmth and love I was welcomed with made me feel at home. Indeed, my dream of becoming a Kotoko coach, which I constantly told my students, had come to reality. Though enthused about joining one of the biggest clubs in Africa I knew I was brought there for a reason, the mission was to deliver.

Our journey, as a team, met some obstacles when we lost some matches and missed out on trophies, but we continually enjoyed the unflinching support of the fabulous family and soared. The backing of our supporters over memorable wins at Dormaa, Tarkwa and Sogakope made us feel like champions. Our efforts were crowned with winning the Ghana Premier League after eight (8) years making Kotoko the best club for the season.



Taking Kotoko to Africa and defending the league trophy was my aim, but it is regrettable that I must leave midstream. I believe my departure is in the best interest of the club.”



I extend my warmest appreciation to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board and Management of the club for the opportunity, belief and trust reposed in me and my team and made my dream a reality. To the technical and Medical Team, the Legends as well as the Playing Body, I am most grateful for your support.



To the supporters, I doff my hat to you. You truly stood with me and sincerely inspired me. I have always felt loved, cherished and valued. Your passion for the club was my inspiration. If any action of mine caused any pain, I am sorry.



