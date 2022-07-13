0
My maiden Ghana call up came as a surprise – Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh says his maiden Black Stars call up came as a surprise to him.

The former St Pauli midfielder earned his maiden Ghana call up under the then coach CK Akonnor in 2021.

"Of course, I'm really looking forward to it. And I hope that I can develop further here in Freiburg. Then I'll hopefully offer national coach Otto Addo the best possible option” he told the Kicker.

“With the call from the then coach Charles Akonnor in September "I hadn't expected 2021, which came as a relative surprise”

“The two seasons at St. Pauli and my development in general were probably the deciding factors for my nomination. I was then able to present myself well in the World Cup qualifiers and never missed a course. "

Kofi Kyereh currently plies his trade for German Bundesliga side Freiburg and will hope to make impact in the upcoming season.

