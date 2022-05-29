My mother suffered stroke due to the Anas exposé - Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara has revealed that the Anas number 12 expose resulted in his mother suffering from stroke due to the shock.

The former BBC journalist was the Communications Director until an investigative documentary from Anas Aremeyaw Anas purported to incriminate him in a bribery scandal but after four years the revered journalist has been exonerated of any wrongdoing by the GFA's Ethics Committee.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM, the media mogul disclosed that the Anas expose brought onto his family and himself shame but is happy he has been exonerated after a long time.



"My wife and family have passed through a lot of shame and even my mother got stroke after the expose of which they feel I have brought disgrace to them but am happy today because my name is cleared" an emotional Saanie Daara recounted.

According to Tiger Eye P.I, Sannie Daara received money to help then Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey get a place in the CHAN team but from their own video recording the venerable Sannie Daara only told them to tell their player to work hard and he will be rewarded with a call-up.



The Ethics Committee after four years has exonerated the former Ghana FA Communications Director of any wrongdoing.



There have been suggestions that he will return to his previous role but has downplayed it saying that incumbent Henry Asante Twum is doing a great job and will hold talks with the GFA.