My mother was only interested in my education and not my football career - Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton centre-back, Mohammed Salisu has revealed that playing in the Premier League is a dream come through after his difficult start in his career.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League club last summer from La Liga side, Real Valladolid in a deal worth 10 million pounds.



After a torrid start in English football last season, the centre back has become one of the best defenders in the Premier League.



Speaking on his journey as a footballer, the former African Talent Football Academy defender revealed that he had to skip classes to play football, a decision that did not down with his mother especially.



According to him, his mother had no interest in seeing him become a footballer.



“I always dreamed of becoming a footballer since I was a child," he the official club website.

“I used to play on the sand pitches with no boots. I always want to play football even when my parents wanted me to go to school. My mum took my shoes and spoilt them because I didn’t go to school.”



Salisu also added that he relishes how far he has come following his initial struggles, describing the opportunity to play in the Premier League as proud moments.



“This is a dream come true – playing in the sand without boots and ending up here in the Premier League, I am very proud of what I have achieved in my life,” he added.



Salisu has made 9 appearances for the Saints in the ongoing Premier League season.