My mum thought I would die after joining Iraqi club – Shafiu Mumuni

Former Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni

Former Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni says his mother thought he would not return after securing a move to Iraqi side Al-Kahrbaa Club.

The 28-year-old enterprising forward despite interest from Asante Kotoko departed Ghana for greener pastures after explosive seasons with the miners.



Speaking on Angel TV, Shafiu Mumuni revealed how his mother feared for his life after joining Al-Kahrbaa Club.



“When I told my mum I had a deal to play in Iraq, she got disturbed. She told me she doesn’t think she will see me alive again”

“I think she heard a lot about the war but Iraq is not scary as we hear in the news. I've enjoyed the few years of my stay” he said.



Shafiu Mumuni is currently without a club after expiration of his contract with the Iraqi side.