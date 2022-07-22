0
Menu
Sports

My mum thought I would die after joining Iraqi club – Shafiu Mumuni

88243499.295 Former Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni says his mother thought he would not return after securing a move to Iraqi side Al-Kahrbaa Club.

The 28-year-old enterprising forward despite interest from Asante Kotoko departed Ghana for greener pastures after explosive seasons with the miners.

Speaking on Angel TV, Shafiu Mumuni revealed how his mother feared for his life after joining Al-Kahrbaa Club.

“When I told my mum I had a deal to play in Iraq, she got disturbed. She told me she doesn’t think she will see me alive again”

“I think she heard a lot about the war but Iraq is not scary as we hear in the news. I've enjoyed the few years of my stay” he said.

Shafiu Mumuni is currently without a club after expiration of his contract with the Iraqi side.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Related Articles: