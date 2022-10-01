'My only target is to win AFCON or World Cup with Black Stars' - Andre Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has stated that, as far as the national team is concerned, his only target is to win a major trophy with the Black Stars.

According to him, he wants to end his career by winning either the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the FIFA World Cup.



The 32-year-old has been with the national team for almost a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks after making his debut in 2008.



The son of Legendary Abedi Ayew Pele has played in two finals with the Black Stars (AFCON 2010 and AFCON 2015), although he ended up on the losing side on both occasions.



“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.

“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).



“I won the Under-20 AFCON and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — AFCON or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day.”



Ayew will lead Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year as the main captain of the Black Stars team.