My parents are sad because I’m not currently part of the Black Stars - Edwin Gyasi

Edwin Gyasi

Forgotten Black Stars man Edwin Gyasi says his snub from the Black Stars has left his parents sad.

The Amsterdam born forward has Ghanaian parents and was on the Ghana bench on 1st September, 2017 in a World Cup qualifier against Congo.



He made his Ghana debut on 9th May, 2017 against Congo in a 5-1 win in a World Cup qualifier playing for 13 minutes.



Since then he added four more caps to his name scoring once for Ghana during that period but has since disappeared into oblivion.



The 30-year-old last played for Ghana in 2019 against Kenya when erstwhile coach Kwasi Appiah was at the helm.



He says that his parents were so happy when he played for Ghana but now they are sad as he has been forgotten.

“I played my 1st game for Ghana against Congo in the World Cup Qualifies and it felt really like home."



"My parents were so happy that I was wearing the Black Stars jersey representing Ghana but now they are sad because I’m not currently part of the team," Gyasi told Kessben FM.



"I don’t regret choosing Ghana over the Netherlands, Quincy Owusu Abeyie inspired me with my decision to play for Ghana, there can only be more caps ahead and I absolutely have no regrets choosing Ghana over the Netherlands."



The journeyman now plays for the Israeli side of Beitar Jerusalem after spells in Turkey, Holland, Bulgaria and USA.