'My parents never supported me playing football'- HJK's Europa League hero Malik Abubakari

Ghana international Malik Abubakari

Ghanaian forward, Malik Abubakari has opened up about his childhood playing football on the streets of Accra.

The Malmo forward, who is on loan at HJK Helsinki, scored the goal that sent the Finllamd giants to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.



Recounting his days growing up as a footballer, the striker revealed that his parents wanted him to go to school rather than play football.



"I have been playing soccer for as long as I can remember. My childhood was about only two things: going to school and football. I just dreamed of playing football - that made me happy. My parents, of course, wanted me to focus on school. It was challenging because I never got any support from them to play football," he told the club's website.



"However, I was always playing on the street for fun. Soccer was and still is my true love. I didn't play football seriously, but as I got older I realized I had responsibilities, so I started playing seriously.

"As a child in Ghana, it was difficult to get the chance to play in professional clubs. I myself moved from my hometown, Tamale, located in the north of Ghana, to the capital, Accra, in pursuit of opportunities. I moved away from my parents for the first time, which was really hard. However, I wanted to chase my dream, so I had to endure the pain that came with it. It was also a huge learning experience trying to get by on my own. I did feel the presence of my family, because I lived in Accra with my uncle.



"Football became more real for me when I was a teenager, when I got into a soccer academy called Charity Stars FC in Accra. I only spent a short time there because I was the first player to move from there to Europe. Looking back, my youth was challenging: you had to play barefoot with a soccer ball made of socks - you have to appreciate where I got from those starting points."



Malik Abubakari's HJK will face AS Roma, Real Betis and Ludogorets in group C of the Europa League.