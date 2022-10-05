My performance against Nigeria is my best so far - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has stated that Ghana’s game against Nigeria in Abuja will pass for his best performance so far.

The 26-year-old who was part of Ghana’s squad that qualified the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup came on as a substitute in the playoffs.



When asked in an interview with GQ which match he would consider as his greatest individual performance ever, the Freiburg player said, “my second half in the World Cup Play-Offs against Nigeria.”



Ghana eliminated Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs to qualify for the tournament to be hosted in Qatar.



The player also disclosed his anticipation for the World Cup which commences in November and noted that he is eager to let the whole world see the quality of Ghana’s team.

"I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone."



Kofi Kyereh made his debut for Ghana in a 1-0 win over Ethiopia.



JNA/DO