My performance dropped after joining Hearts of Oak - Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim says he agrees with former coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu that his performance dropped after joining the Phobians from Eleven Wonders.

The 20-year-old joined Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window from the Techiman-based club.



He played a key role in Hearts of Oak campaign in the just ended Ghana Premier League season winning multiple man-of-the-match awards as well as the Ghana Premier League title.



Despite Salifu Ibrahim’s impressive performances for Hearts of Oak, Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu said the midfielder was not playing to the best of his abilities.



Reacting to the comments by his former Coach, Salifu Ibrahim said, “I agree with him (Ignatius Fosu) that my performance has dropped since I joined Hearts”— Salifu told Wontumi TV



“In Eleven Wonders we didn’t keep much time in our half with the ball before we move to the opposition box, we used a lot of long balls.

“But at Hearts my role is different, we use a lot of short passes” he added.



Salifu Ibrahim was part of the Hearts of Oak squad to win the double this season.



He has been named in the Hearts of Oak squad for the CAF Champions League next season.



Salifu could be nominated for Ghana Premier League Player of the Year following his outstanding performance in the 2020-21 season.