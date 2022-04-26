0
Menu
Sports

My players allowed Legon Cities too much space to operate – Coach Ogum dissects Kotoko’s defeat

Prosper Narteh Ogum Kotoko Vs Bechem 610x400 1 Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has explained that his outfit lost to Legon Cities FC over the weekend because his players gave the opponents too much space to operate.

The Porcupine Warriors on Sunday afternoon hosted the Royals in a matchday 26 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season.

In a shocking turn of events, Asante Kotoko failed to impress as Legon Cities FC cruised to a 3-1 win to secure the maximum points.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum stressed, “I think is just like one of the bad days at the office. I mean is one of the bad days on the field.”

The Asante Kotoko coach added, “Defensively, I think we allowed them spaces especially looking at the third man without the ball, we didn’t keep an eye on those players who acted as third players running without the ball and if you look at the second goal that we conceded, and then the third goal were photocopies of each other."

Although the defeat was a setback, Asante Kotoko remains top of the Ghana Premier League table and looks set to run away with the league title.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton