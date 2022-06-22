My players are a disgrace - Alhaji Grusah after King Faisal escaped relegation

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

Bank roller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has said his players are a disgrace after escaping relegation on the final day of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Faisal, who led the table after week 5, had to fight for a win in their last game of the season to maintain their top-flight status.



Despite managing to survive relegation, Alhaji Grusah said his players had a disgraceful season.



"The players have disgraced themselves because of how they started(the season) and the way they ended it. When they had a good start, it gave me the confidence to pay them with whatever money I got. The winning bonus was GH₵300 for away matches and GH₵250 for home matches. But I increased it to GH₵400 in the second and still they couldn't win a match. What they did was disgraceful," he told Kessben FM

King Faisal had a blistering start to the season winning 6, losing 2 and drawing 2 of their first 10 matches.



They recorded some astonishing away victories during their good run. The Green and Whites beat Asante Kotoko 3-2 and also beat Aduana Stars 3-1 in Dorma.



But losing 12 out of their subsequent 15 matches including a poor run of 7 straight defeats sent them to the bottom of the table.



The 'Insha Allah' lads managed to escape relegation after beating Legon Cities 2-1 on the final day to finish 2 points above the relegation zone.



