My players did not play to instructions – Kotoko coach unhappy with defeat at RTU

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum was left unhappy on Sunday afternoon after his side lost 2-1 to Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Ghana Premier League.

The gaffer watched on from the dugout as his team unimpressively allowed the home team to secure the maximum points from today’s contest that served as a matchday 25 encounter of the league campaign.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, the coach bemoaned how his players failed to play to instructions.



He said, “I think they [players] lost their focus on the field. Most of the things that they were doing especially with the ball were not the things that they were supposed to do. They were too individualistic on the field; most of the players didn’t play as a unit and as a unit, and I think that actually affected us.”

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum added, “If you look at the penalty we conceded it was not necessary, the tackle from Asmah was not necessary, and if you look at the way Danlad also came out, it was not necessary because [Samuel] Appiah was with him, so once you had the defender with an attacker yours was to keep your line of movement in line with the ball so that if he misses you can react, and if he gets the ball and he takes the shot at goal you would be able to save it.”



Despite the defeat today, Asante Kotoko remains top of the Ghana Premier League table with an 8-point advantage.