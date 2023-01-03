My players got nervous – Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic explains defeat to Bechem

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has explained why his team suffered a defeat to Bechem United on Monday afternoon.

According to him, although his players gave their all, they got nervous at a point and lost the match because of it.



“Nobody likes to lose but we gave to our opponents everything today. In the first 15 minutes, they scored two goals. We know they have good transitions but we made tactical mistakes.



“When it’s an open ball and you don’t have good defensive transitions, you must go big. We tried to take the ball. We gave them space. Also, they had one more chance and shot. We gave everything to them. And after that, it is very difficult. Our players start to get nervous and today we lose. Very cheap,” Coach Slavko Matic explained.

In the match against Bechem United, Hearts of Oak conceded twice in the first 15 minutes.



Although Kwadwo Obeng Jnr would net a consolation goal in the 89th minute of the second half, it could not save the team from a 2-1 defeat at the end of the contest.