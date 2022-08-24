My players showed too much respect to Qatar - Black Galaxies after defeat

Black Galaxies Coach, Annor Walker

Black Galaxies Coach Annor Walker has explained that his team showed too much respect to Qatar in their 2-1 defeat in an international friendly on Tuesday evening in Austria.

The Black Galaxies conceded the first goal as early as the 2nd minute at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.



Qatar doubled their lead in the 26th minute as they dominated possession in the first half.



Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh pulled a goal back in the 69th minute to give hope of a possible comeback but the team was unable to add another.



Speaking after the game, Black Galaxies Coach Annor Walker disclosed that his side could have played much better if they had not shown enough respect to Qatar.



“My players showed too much respect to Qatar because they thought that was their senior side and they are also hosting the World Cup, so they gave them respect,” he stated



The Black Galaxies are expected to return home to prepare for the doubleheader against Nigeria in the 2023 CHAN Qualifiers.

The first leg of the qualifier takes place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium and the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in a week.



