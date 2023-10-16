My players were amazing – Bibiani Goldstars coach on Bofoakwa draw

Bibiani Goldstars coach, Michael Osei

Bibiani Goldstars tactician Michael Osei has hailed his players for their amazing performance in the week five clash against Bofoakwa Tano.

The miners held Bofoakwa Tano to a 0-0 stalemate at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.



Prior to his game, Bofoakwa had not dropped points on home turf after picking two victories in Sunyani in their first two games.



But Goldstars ensured they returned to Bibiani with a point following the pulsating goalless draw.

“It was a difficult game for both teams. Both teams were tactically disciplined and the intensity of the game was very high but my guys were amazing exhibiting such a performance to get a point, I will congratulate them” he said.



Bibiani Goldstars are 6th on the league table with 7 points after 5 matches.