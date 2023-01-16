0
My players were wasteful – Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle after 1-0 win over Medeama

Kasim Ocansey Mingle Bechem United coach, Kasim Mingle Ocansey

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle says his side played well against Medeama but were wasteful in front of the goal.

The Hunters inflicted a 1-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

After the game, Kasim Mingle admitted his side were wasteful and has vowed to work on his players to find their scoring form.

“Before the commencement of the game, I told you now, we’ve been wasteful upfront and that is exactly what happened today. Although we dominated the entire game but what matters most is the goals and we’ve been wasting them”

“So I will continue working on goal scoring to see whether we have an improvement over there,” he said.

Bechem United are 4th on the table with 20 points after 13 matches into the campaign.

