My relationship with Atsu morphed from friendship to brotherhood – Wakaso

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mubarak Wakaso, Black Stars teammate of the late Christian Atsu has stated that his relationship with the deceased winger was one that transcended friendship.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM following the demise of Atsu, Wakaso said they shared a close bond which made them brothers and not just friends.

“We went from friends to siblings because we got to know ourselves deeply. He knew my family and I knew his and between the two of us, we knew things that were not known to the public. Basically, we were no longer friends but brothers,” Wakaso said.

Eulogising his late friend, Wakaso described Atsu as “a good person who was trustworthy and could be counted on in good and bad times.”

Christian Atsu died from the impact of a massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria over a week ago.

The body of the former Black Stars player was found under rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
