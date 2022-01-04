My son is a better footballer than me – Bernard Don Bortey

Dong Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey has claimed his son is a better footballer than him.

Bortey, 39, capped 7 times by Ghana, won several titles with Hearts of Oak in Ghana and became a household name in Ghana following his inspirational performances for Ghana’s Black Meteors and Hearts of Oak sides.



The 1999 FIFA U17 World Cup Ghana attacker who is now in charge of a Division One League side claims his son who is an accounting student at the University of Ghana, is a better player than himself.

“My son is an accounting student at the University of Ghana. He’s a better player me when I was playing,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.



Bortey played for Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, New Edubiase United and Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.