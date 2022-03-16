My son is on fire – Kotoko goalkeeper hails teammate Danlad Ibrahim over incredible statistics in GPL

Kwame Baah

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah has heaped praise on his teammate Danlad Ibrahim for his outstanding performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The former Ghana U-20 shot-stopper has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors after assuming the number one goalkeeping role at the club following the departure of the first choice goalie, Razak Abalora to Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol.



Danlad has kept 8 clean sheets out of the 11 games he has played for the two-time African champions and is yet to concede a goal in the second round of the league.



The former King Faisal's safer pairs of hands have also kept 4 consecutive clean sheets in the league.

However, Kwame Baah, in a post sighted by Footballghana.com has eulogized Danlad Ibrahim despite being the latter’s deputy goalkeeper at the club.



“My son is on fire,” he posted on Facebook.



