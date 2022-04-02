My son told me he will score against Nigeria and make us proud - Partey's father

Thomas Partey with his Dad

Father of Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey has revealed that his son told him that he will score against Nigeria before the second leg clash was played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium but travelled to Nigeria and earned a 1-1 draw to qualify via the away goal rule.



Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw-in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.



The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.



Speaking to Angel TV, Jacob Partey, father of the Arsenal star said that his son told him the night before the game that he will score and make us proud.

“I called my son (Thomas) when I heard on the news that the lights at the stadium in Abuja were off, he assured me that everything will be fine."



“I then prayed for him, that God should be with him. He respond to me that he was going to score and make us proud," he concluded.







