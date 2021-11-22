My strategy against Kotoko lasted only 25 minutes - Wonders coach Yaw Acheampong

Eleven Wonders coach, Yaw Acheampong

Yaw Acheampong blames his players for defeat against Kotoko

Yaw Acheampong disappointed in his 'indisciplined' players after suffering a second loss of the season



Eleven Wonders sit at the base of the table after four matches



Eleven Wonders Head Coach, Yaw Acheampong, has revealed his players were tactically disciplined for only 25 minutes of their match against Asante Kotoko.



According to the manager, his players were indisciplined for the majority of their 2-0 loss to Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Techiman based side conceded in each half as they recorded a second defeat of the season to the league leaders.

The ex-Elmina Sharks trainer expressed his disappointment after the match.



"I’m a little disappointed in my boys because the strategy we came with lasted for only 20 to 25 minutes and then they changed and started playing their own game. So I’m a little disappointed," he said at the post-match interview.



Eleven Wonders after four games lies rock bottom of the table with just two points.



However, Acheampong said he is not afraid of getting fired.



“I don’t have a problem losing my job because eight of our plays are ineligible to play. We learned that eight of our players, their cards are with the FA, and they can’t play. However, I am using what I have in our matches, so we are just doing our best”. he added