My style fits EPL and La Liga - Gideon Mensah

Former Bordeaux left-back, Gideon Mensah has said his style will fit English Premier League and Spanish La Liga.



The Black Stars defender said he would love to play in any of the aforementioned leagues, which are arguably the top two leagues in the world.



"I would love to play in the Spanish and/or English Premier League. I am a very aggressive player and these two leagues I think will fit my style of play," he told Accra-based Asaase Radio.

While talking about his time in the French Ligue one, where he played a season-long loan, he said it was the toughest league he has played thus far in his career.



"The French league is the toughest one I’ve played in my career so far and it has been a good learning experience playing against world-class players."



The Red Bull Salzburg player has spent the last four seasons on loan at, Sturm Graz, Zulte Waregem, Vitoria S.C, and Bordeaux.



Gideon Mensah was close to securing a move to Barcelona but unfortunately, the deal fell through. In 2021, he narrated how his deal could not materialise.



“My former agent called me one time and asked if I was open to a move to Barcelona. He told me that he received a call from Barcelona informing him that they needed a backup left-back for Jordi Alba because their regular backup had departed to Monaco," he told Citi TV's The Tracker show.

“If the deal went through I was going to have a first-team contract on the loan while I played in the second team. If there was a need I would step in as backup.



“He spoke to me in the night and the next morning I woke up to the news all over Facebook. I called him and questioned him about how the news got out.



"He was not someone who was familiar with the Ghanaian media so I was in shock. He denied knowledge of how the news got out.



“We were supposed to stay underground with the move until it was concluded. Down the line, I stopped working with him,”