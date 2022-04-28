0
Menu
Sports

My target is to be successful at World Cup and win AFCON titles – Jojo Wollacot

99717385.295 Jojo Wollacot

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Luke Wollacot says his target is to be successful at the World Cup tournament and win African Cup of Nations titles.

The 25-year-old who plies his trade for English fourth tier side Swindon Town is currently the number choice goalkeeper for the national team.

He kept the post when Ghana edged past the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Wollacot who has been named in the English League Two team of the season expressed desire to win AFCON titles and be successful at the World Cup.

“With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCON’s, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians” he said.

He has conceded 45 goals in 37 League Two this season.

Wollacot contract with Swindon will elapse at the end of the season and will decide on his future when the season is over.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George