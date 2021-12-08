My target is to win gold for Ghana – GBF President

George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation

Mr. George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), has set a daring target to win a gold medal with the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers at the next international competition.

This is Lamptey’s biggest agenda on a promising manifesto as he seeks re-election as the President of the GBF in their upcoming congress scheduled for December 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The next biggest assignment on the schedules of the Black Bombers is the 2023 Africa Games and the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2022.



In an interview with the Times Sports, Mr. Lamptey stated that he has shown great leadership for the period he served as chairman and was ready to do more for the federation.



“Under my administration, the Black Bombers won Ghana’s sole medal – bronze – from the Tokyo Olympic Games through Samuel Takyi. This is a sign that I can achieve more".



“We prepared for the Games under very difficult circumstances but we managed to win a bronze medal. We went to extreme lengths to get financial and other forms of support to ensure we put the team in a great and competitive mood.”

“I believe we chalked that success because of the leadership and direction I provided. I was able to lead the whole team and got the support of all. I think the GBF needs this kind of leadership from me to move forward, Mr. Lamptey said.



Mr. Lamptey indicated that the GBF was not satisfied with the single bronze medal won at the Games and was ready to work harder to ensure Ghana records her biggest medal haul in boxing at the Africa Games 2023 and the Commonwealth Games.



Mr. Lamptey, who doubles as a Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said he would ensure that the GBF put in place structures to have an effective management team to court the corporate sector.



He said because of the difficulty to access support from the government, it was important for federations to find ways of getting along with the corporate sector, adding that, “this will be exactly what a new GBF under George Lamptey will seek to do.”



That notwithstanding, he hoped the government will be consistent with its support for the sport as they aim at putting Ghana on the international map again as far as amateur boxing was concerned.