My target is to win the CHAN tournament- Annor Walker 

Head Coach of Black Stars 'B' , Annor Walker

Source: GNA

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Black Stars 'B' side has set sight on winning the 2023 TotalEnergies Championship for Africa Nations (CHAN) trophy.

Having failed to qualify in previous editions, the veteran coach has set a target to win the tournament, however, he would do his best to qualify the team to the CHAN in Algeria in January next year.



"It is our wish to qualify for CHAN this year after missing out in the last edition and if possible, win it. It is a target I have set for myself."



He said, "The fitness level of the players is good and they are working hard to show how ready they are for the qualifiers”.

Coach Walker, who doubles as the Accra Great Olympics tactician expressed confidence in his team to qualify for the biennial tournament.



The Black Stars 'B' would host Benin in the first leg encounter of the tournament on the weekend of July 22-24, before playing the return leg on the weekend of July 29-31, 2022.



The winner of the two legged matches will slug it out with Nigeria in the final round to book a ticket to the competition.