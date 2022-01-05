My team is winning because I spent money on my coach to study in Germany - Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

Bank Roller of Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has attributed his team's recent success in the ongoing premier league to the investment he made in the coach of the team.

Speaking on Rainbow Sports, Alhaji Grusah said he had to sponsor the coach to pursue a coaching course in Germany.



According to him, the investment is currently paying off.



He was, responding to a question on what has contributed to his recent wins in the ongoing league.

Alhaji Grusah disclosed he sponsored the coach to travel to Germany for a coaching course, and that is giving him his recent victories.



“I was the only one who sponsored him to travel to Germany to pursue a coaching course. The team spent money on him, and we are now benefitting from his skills,” he said.



He added that he was grateful to God for the grace and the coach he has gifted the team with.