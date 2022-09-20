0
My teammates have confidence in me - Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew

Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has disclosed how his teammates confidence in him has helped him weather the storm whenever the situation arises.

According to the Al Sadd attacker, the national team has gone through a lot of difficult times including a change of coaches among others.

However, the responsibility of having to work with different players has led to the team chalking a few successes including the World Cup qualification.

“I’m very lucky to be with players who give me that leadership role, who have confidence me, who give me a lot of responsibilities and I think I have senior players around me to help.

“You can’t do it alone; you always need those around and I think we are doing a good job. It wasn’t easy since I became a captain, there have been a lot of changes, a lot of coaches but globally it’s not bad.

“We need to keep pushing and we will be rewarded by God’s grace,” Andre Ayew told Radio Gold Talk Sport.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

