My transfer fee to Hearts of Oak can’t build a house - Ben Mensah

Veteran Goalkeeper, Ben Mensah

Veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper, Benjamin Mensah, better known as, Ben Mensah, has revealed that his signing fee from New Edubiase to Accra Hearts of Oak can't build a house in Ghana.

In the world currently, one of the most lucrative jobs happens to be football. Footballers like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Haaland, and Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga are some of the players whose signing fees broke records.



Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive teenager ever, as he joined PSG on a loan-to-buy deal in 2017 that is worth €180m after bonuses.



Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history. Chelsea spent €80m to meet his Athletic Club release clause in 2018.



For a long time, former Juventus captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon held this mark, having joined the Turin outfit from Parma for €52m, which is a colossal fee when inflation is taken into account.



But speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM's 'Focal Sports' show hosted by Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja, Ben Mensah astonishingly revealed that his signing on fee from New Edubiase to Accra Hearts Of Oak can't build any type of house in Ghana.

In Ghana, one needs less than Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis to build a Chamber and hall or a single-room apartment. According to the Veteran goalkeeper, even though the signing fee happens to be the highest amount he has ever received in his goalkeeping career, that amount can't build any type of house in Ghana.



"The highest amount I have received as a goalkeeper was when Hearts signed me from New Edubiase during the 2016/17 season, that's the highest amount I have received", he told the Stonchist.



Upon persuasion to reveal the exact amount, the veteran Hearts of Oak's shot-stopper told Stonchist," I can't really mention the amount but it can't build a house in Ghana".



Ben Mensah joined Hearts of Oak from New Edubiase in the 2016/17 Season. The Veteran goalkeeper has also played for Accra Great Olympics. He is regarded by Connoisseurs of the game as one of the best goalkeepers ever to play in the Ghanaian Premier League.