Myron Boadu finds the net for Monaco in 2-1 win over PSV

Dutch-born forward, Myron Boadu, found the net as French side Monaco clinched a 2-1 victory over PSV in the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Boadu needed just 19 minutes to make his impact, finishing off an assist from Henrique to break the deadlock.



PSV equalized through Cody Gakpo in the 59th minute but Sofiane Diop sealed the deal in the 89th minute.

Boadu lasted on the pitch for 70 minutes. The striker switched clubs during the 2021 summer transfer window and is looking to make a real impact.