Myron Boadu plays in Monaco's defeat in the Europa League

Myron Boadu (left) played in AS Monaco's 2-0 defeat to Braga

Striker Myron Boadu played in AS Monaco's 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.

Boadu had a brief appearance in the first leg match in Portugal, with the French club requiring a comeback in the second leg to advance to the next round of the competition.



Boadu was brought on in 13 minutes from time as Monaco looked for an away goal, but the Dutch international had little impact.



It was Boadu's second appearance after returning from a hamstring injury that had kept him out for over two months.

The 21-year-old has only scored twice in 30 games, Monaco fans are not happy with his performances in the Ligue 1. He has lost his starter spot in the first team.



Monaco reportedly paid AZ Alkmaar an estimated 17 million euros to sign him before the start of the season.