0
Menu
Sports

Myron Boadu reflects on debut season in France

Myron Boadu Monaco Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Myron Boadu described his first season in France with AS Monaco as "ups and downs."

The 21-year-old joined Monaco from Eredivise side AZ Alkmaar last summer after excelling tremendously in the Dutch top flight.

The forward had hoped for a quick start in France when he joined the club, but despite a strong run of games, that did not happen.

Boadu appeared in 31 league games for Monaco, but only started seven of them, with the majority of them requiring him to come off the bench.

“First season at Monaco [done]. I had to get used to a new club, new teammates, and a new city. It went with ups and downs. Looking forward to next season when we will try to qualify for the Champions League,” he wrote on Twitter.

Boadu scored six goals and added one assist for his team, which finished third in the league.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: