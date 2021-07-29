Myron Boadu’s move to Monaco hits a snag over agent commission

Myron Boadu

The potential transfer of Myron Boadu from AZ Alkmaar to AS Monaco is set to be called off due to issues with agent commission.

In the last few weeks, officials of the French Ligue 1 side have been in talks to secure the services of the young talented forward ahead of the start of the 2021/2022 football season.



Although it appears an agreement was close to being reached, the latest information picked from French outlets indicates that the deal will be called off.



This is because Mino Raiola who is an agent of Myron Boadu is reportedly asking for more than 10% commission.

With the AS Monaco transfer set to collapse, sources have also revealed that OGN Nice has also held talks with the players representative and club as they consider signing the Dutch forward who is of Ghanaian descent.



In the last two seasons, the 20-year-old has been a phenomenon in the Dutch Eredivisie and is being tipped to become a world-class player in the next few years.