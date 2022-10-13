Myron Boadu scores first goal of the season on injury return as Monaco beat Montpellier  

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer Myron Boadu scored his first goal of the season for AS Monaco, who defeated Montpellier in the French Ligue 1 after returning from injury.
The 22-year-old came on as a second half substitute and made his presence felt as Monaco inflicted a 2-0 away win over Montpellier on Sunday.
Myron Boadu was introduced in the 72nd minute, replacing Breel Embolo, who scored the side first goal before the break.
The visitors sealed the victory in the 80th minute mark through Myron Boadu’s goal.
Boadu scored four goals in 31 league games last season and will be looking forward to an improved 2022/23 season.
The Ghanaian forward missed the start of the new campaign due to a foot injury.
