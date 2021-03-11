N-power batch C: FG approve expansion of programme to take in one million Nigerians

Di Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, madam Sadiya Farouq wit beneficiaries

President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di expansion of di N-power programme to fit take in one million Nigerians.

Di Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, madam Sadiya Farouq give dis informate during di process of recruiting and posting of di 500,000 Npower Batch C beneficiaries.



Madam Farouq say di N-power wey be one of di federal goment social investment scheme to provide jobs for young Nigerians go now dey under di National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS).



She explain say di reason for dis new development na for beneficiaries to fit gain more from di programme and experience verification exercise wey no carry stress.



Di minister add join say di programme dey undergo restructuring make e for fit make more sense and develop more socioeconomic benefits to poor and vulnerable pipo for di society.



Beneficiaries go now fit go online to test and anything wey concern di programme for di NASIM website.

Wetin be N-power?

How much goment don spend and how many pipo don benefit from di programme?

N-power na one scheme Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari set up for June 2016 to take address di issue of youth unemployment. Di scheme na part of im administration National Social Investment Programme.Di N-power scheme dey created for unemployed graduates and non-graduates wey dey di ages of 18 and 35. Di programme na for only two year, during dis time, goment go attach di beneficiaries to any goment job for di state dem dey stay and dem dey pay dem 30,000 thousand naira every month.N-power get six categories; N-Teach, N-Health, N-Agro, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech. N-Teach and N-Health na only for graduates wey don complete di compulsory one year NYSC programme while N-Agro, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech dey available to graduates and non-graduates. E get 3 batches, A, B, and C.Di programme start for 2016. Goment for 2019 say dem don spend about N279bn and about 800,000 young Nigerians don benefit from di scheme.

For 2016, 200,000 beneficiaries na im dey di Batch A and dem spend 43 months instead of di 24 months wey dem suppose dey engaged.



For 2018, di goment engage 300,000 beneficiaries for Batch B and wen e reach time for dem to comot for 2020, small drama bin play out as some of di beneficiaries claim say goment still dey owe dem money.



Di latest Batch C na 500,000 beneficiaries.





Reactions, criticisms of di N-power programme

Plenty hailing and condemnation don follow dis programme since e start for 2016. Some see am as better employment and development strategy, odas say di process no pure and e dey stressful plus di money wey e dey gulp too much as dem fit take am build industries for dis youth to dey permanently employed.