NASCO makes 4th $10,000 donation to Black Stars ahead of AFCON opener

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif receiving the donation

Electroland Ghana Limited, distributors of NASCO products have presented a cheque of US10,000 to the senior national team, the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 AFCON which begins in Cameroon on Sunday.

The presentation, which is the fourth tranche of Electroland’s US60,000 pledge following an appeal to corporate Ghana by President Akufo-Addo to support the Black Stars, was handed over to the Hon Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif.



The Sales Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, Mr Vincent Azan-Gbiok explained that the donation was part of the company’s support to the Black Stars continuous as they head to the Afcon.



“It’s a pleasure for us to make our fourth payment just to support the Black Stars. We felt that this is a crucial moment, just before the AFCON and it’s coinciding that we are playing our friendly today. This is just to throw our support to the Black Stars”.

The Sports Minister thanked the Electroland Ghana Limited for their kind gesture to the national team ahead of the Afcon campaign.



“We are very hopeful that our national ram is going to do well and lift the flag of Ghana high, we thank Electroland for their continuous support. This is the fourth time that they are giving US10,000 to the National team so that makes it US40,000 so far as support to the National Team”.



The Black Stars will face Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C of the continent’s flagship competition.