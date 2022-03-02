3
NCC to build ultramodern hostel complex for Asante Kotoko players at Adako Jachie

Asante Kotoko Records First Ever Win In Dormaa After Beating Aduana Stars 2 0 .jfif Asante Kotoko to receive hostel complex

Wed, 2 Mar 2022

The NCC, on behalf of all supporters of Asante Kotoko worldwide, is spearheading the development of an ultramodern hostel complex at Adako Jachie.

The on-campus hostel complex will provide residential apartments for players, and thereby cutting the club’s spending on Rent, and to help achieve the development of Adako Jachie as a full sports complex for the club.

The ultramodern complex will partly utilize the foundations laid by Dr KK Sarpong.

The NCC is therefore urging all supporters of the club worldwide to participate in the Fabulous Census project to be launched by management very soon, to support this project and the vision of management and the club to develop Adako Jachie as an ultra-modern Sports Complex of international standard.

The inspection of the facility was led by David Obeng Nyarko, Communications and Brands Manager, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administrative Manager.

Present were NCC Chairman Christopher Demenya, 1st Vice Nana Kwame Dankwah, Former Chairman Bernard Xeal, and Dr Philip Gyimah of Jimahtech, Project Consultant for the Fabulous Census.

