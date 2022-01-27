NDC MP reveals reasons behind Ghana’s abysmal performance at 2021 AFCON

Black Stars

Sports Ministry hold meeting with GFA after Black Stars AFCON disaster

GFA shows Milovan Rajevac the exit after meeting with Sports Ministry



GAF and GoG should be blamed for Ghana's early AFCON elimination, Woyome



Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, Kobina Woyome has listed three things that accounted to Ghana's early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The MP for South Tongu believes poor coaching decisions, player selections, and poor preparations constituted to the team's failure.



According to him, the government and the Ghana Football Association(GFA) should be blamed for the aforementioned factors.



"Mr. Speaker, this disappointing develops can be attributed to poor management of the team, right from coach selection, player selection, and poor coordination of pre-tournament preparations. Therefore, the poor performance on the field of play such as player coordination, infighting, technical deficiencies and confusion can only be attributed to poor management decisions by the leadership of the FA and the government." He said while making his statement during a debate on the floor of Parliament regarding Ghana's AFCON performance.

He further warned the FA that such disgraceful turn of events 'must' not be repeated.



"Mr. Speaker I want to believe that useful lessons have been learnt on the part of the FA from the Outcome and therefore must not repeat itself."



Ghana finished bottom of their group after losing to Morocco, managing a draw against Gabon and defeat to Comoros.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports after the horrible performance held an emergency meeting with GFA to discuss the way forward for the Black Stars.



The aftermath of the aforementioned meeting that was held on Friday, January 21, 2022 is the sacking of the head coach, Milovan Rajevac and the restructuring of the Black Stars management team.