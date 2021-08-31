NDC, NPP to face off in Football match September 4

The friendly match comes off on September 4, 2021, at Madina Astroturf

They are the two major political parties in the country and their social media teams have engaged in vicious battles over the years. Some of their battles on social media have engaged the nation’s attention while some have been met with disdain.

But it is not all about politics, or competition of ideas and ideological differences as the social media teams of both the NDC and the NPP are set to battle boot-for-boot in a friendly match on On September 4, 2021, at the Madina AstroTurf.



The event, being organized by The Campaign City has been dubbed “Social Soccer” and it seeks to bring all the Social Media handlers of the two political parties together to promote unity amongst the members.



According to the Campaign City, “during the run-up to the 2020 Elections, there was a lot of Social Media attacks before, during and after the 2020 Elections, this upon further discussions with the leadership of both Social Media groups has led to some level of friction between the two (2) parties.”

Football is one tool believed to foster unity and promote peace amongst people. The “Social Soccer” event is to bring all parties together for this very purpose.



The #SocialSoccer match is also to enlighten members of both parties of the need to sanitize the media space and to clear any perceived friction between the two parties.