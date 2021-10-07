NDC manages Black Stars better than NPP - Nana Obiri Boahen confesses

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has admitted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) manages affairs of the Ghana Black Stars better when they are in power.

According to Nana Obiri Boahen, NDC when they are in power will appoint their members who are good in sports to be the administrators of the Ghana Black Stars team to be part of the management decisions.



“When my NPP is in power, they leave the Black Stars to the administrators who are not politicians to manage the team and make decisions which will favor them without thinking about the party,” Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen said.



Speaking on Kumasi based Angel Fm Drive Time Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained that “NDC appointed Yaw Boateng Gyan and others onto the administration of Ghana Football Association and they were part of the decision making but NPP will do that because they don’t want to interfere with the work of the management and the GFA”

“Everything in Ghana has become politics because if NDC is in power and Ghana Black Stars fail to win a trophy Ghanaians especially NPP members will criticize them the same thing applies when NPP is in power”.



“Appointing party members who are good in Sports will stop the management of Ghana Black Stars and the GFA not to implement certain policies which will affect Ghana Black Stars from winning a trophy or making Ghanaians proud in a league”.



“It is so painful that my own NPP has failed to appoint members of the party who have the knowledge in the management of Football team to be on the board of GFA because they don’t want to interfere the work of the management”. He lamented.