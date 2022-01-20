NDC's Twum Boafo threatens to reveal real age of players who refuse Black Stars call-up

Black Stars

Ghanaian lash out on Black Stars after AFCON group stage exit

Ghana bow out of AFCON 2021 with 1 point



Leading member of the New Democratic Party (NDC), Twum Boafo has threatened to expose Black Stars players on age cheating for not honoring call-ups to national teams.



The Black Stars managed only a point in the group stages and finished at the bottom of their group which was made up of Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



Following the humiliating elimination, Ghanaians have questioned the teams' aggregation and the lack of pride in representing the country.

Speaking to Metro TV, Boafo said in return for letting the Nation down on the big stage, he will expose some of the players' on age cheating by writing to their clubs.



He emphasized that the actions of players who decline to represent the country amount to betrayal of the country and that he will be compelled to take such actions if they do not show some level of patriotism.



"For heaven's sake, some of you are not the ages you claim you are and we can have that conversation too" he said.



"For heaven's sake, some of you are not the ages you claim you are and we can have that conversation too" he said.

"This is a country that we love our country where we love our boys and footballers so much that we can actually change your age so that you can go and play. But when you get there, you say you won't play. So, some of them we are going to write to their teams that they are older than their age." he added



The Black Stars landed in Ghana in the early hours of Thursday, January 20, 2022.