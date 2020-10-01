NDC will revamp ‘Ampe’ as a National Sport if elected - Woyome

Member of Parliament for Tongu constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana, Hon. Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome has indicated that the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) intends to resurge the ‘Ampe’ sport when their party becomes incumbent.

As a guest speaker on the Hot 93.9 FM’s show,’Hot FM Focal Sports hosted by Bigality, Hon. Mensah Woyome informed that the NDC would push for the involvement of the traditional game as a national sport—if they come into power—and give it international recognition as a result of that.



They would, therefore, advocate and encourage everyone, women especially to get involved and make the vision possible. According to Hon. Kobla Woyome, the vision is possible and not a difficult one.



As a measure to promote national indulgence and participation, he said that women of prestige in the country such as “the vice president to be”, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and several others would be involved to entice other reluctant citizens to be a part of it.



“I am sure my wonderful and affable vice president to be…if she is standing with some wonderful ladies and they are doing the Ampe, won’t your mother and everyone reluctant to go and exercise also start?” he told Bigality.

According to the MP for Tongu, the vision is supposed to help promote the general health of the citizens of the country.



“It is just a sure way of ensuring that you live long…I live long. Together, we put our brains and resources, and strength to build Ghana” he added.



Watch video of Hon.Kobla Woyome's submission below:



