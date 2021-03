NFF former technical director Kashimawo Laloko don die

Di late Kashimawo Laloko

Kashimawo Laloko, Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] Former technical director don die.

Oga Laloko wey be di Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland, die afta brief illness for Sacred Heart Catholic Hospital, Abeokuta at di age of 76 years.



According to im family, dem go bury am for Abeokuta on Monday March 29.



Di sport world go remember Oga Laloko for di contribution wey im make for sports, especially for di Pepsi Academy wey develop many football talents like Mikel Obi, Joseph Akpala, Elderson Echejile, Yinka Adedeji plus odas, since e begin for November 1992.

Im bin also work as national team coach for Gambia.



Oga Laloko bin be former old boy of di popular Abeokuta Grammar School for Ogun state.