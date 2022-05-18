NFL team to scout for talents in Ghana

A team from the prestigious National Football League (NFL) in the United States is set to touch down in Ghana to scout for talent who would be good enough to play the sport.

The NFL is probably the most popular sport in the United States with millions of people tuning in on match days and the World acclaimed Super Bowl which is played every year to determine the champion for the season.



The team is set to touch down soon for the recruitment drive and individuals interested would have to meet some requirements to be eligible to compete.



Interested applicants should be between the ages of 15-23 years, a minimum height of 6ft 4Ins and must be athletic enough to compete with the demands of the sport at no cost.

Other benefits include an opportunity to enrol at a College in the United States of America. Interested applicants should get in touch via whatsapp on 0597393976 with the closing date set for the 3rd of June, 2022.



