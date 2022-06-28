NFL woos Bawumia, Ghanaian children with exhibition of American Football

Dr Bawumia playing American Football

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia earlier on Sunday in Accra joined the National Football League (NFL) of the US, NFL legends, and many young Ghanaians for an exhibition of American Football.

The exhibition followed an NFL Africa Camp last week, which Ghana was selected to host, to unearth players into the NFL Academy.



Continuing its faith in Ghana, the NFL, at the exhibition, announced it has selected 10 schools in Ghana and trained teachers from these schools, who will guide their students to play American Football, as an extra-curricular activity, in a programme dubbed NFL Flag.



These schools, after 12 weeks of training, will compete among themselves in a special tournament by the NFL, and the winning school will take part in an international NFL competition in the United States.

Ghana is the first country in Africa to benefit from this NFL programme, and Dr. Bawumia expressed his excitement to see the commitment of the NFL to introducing and developing American Football in Ghana, following their assurances to him when he hosted a delegation of the NFL in Accra, subsequent to a meeting between his office and the NFL in New York.



Dr. Bawumia noted that sports, like education, open doors, “and this investment by the NFL in Ghana will open doors for many young people, who will hopefully emerge as NFL professionals.”