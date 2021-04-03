NIN-SIM Registration: Quick ways to register NIN and link your SIM

Di new deadline for NIN-SIM linkage for Nigeria na 6 May, 2021

Nigeria goment don extend National Identity Card registration for mobile phone subscribers for di kontri by 4 weeks.

For inside statement signed by di Director of Public Affairs of di Nigerian Communication Commission, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, he tok say di request for di commission to extend deadline, come from by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Di new deadline for NIN-SIM linkage for Nigeria na 6 May, 2021.



Di commission say, ova 51 million pipo don get dia National Identification Numbers and e get many pipo wey don enrol and still dey in di process to get dia NINs.



For November 2020, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) bin make am compulsory for everybody wey dey use SIM cards for di kontri to validate dia registration by linking dia NIN or dem go block di SIM.



Since di announcement, NCC say di number of pipo wey dey register for NIN every month don increase significantly to 2.6 million and dem don create about 3,800 centres available for enrolments and more still dey come.

Di Chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC say di NIN-SIM linkage go support di federal government to checkmate di activities of fraudsters and Internet-Jaguda pipo- alias cybercriminals.



Dr Isa Pantami wey be di oga of di Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, say dem go make sure to make di process of NIN and SIM registration dey easy for subscribers.



BBC Pidgin don already torchlight how you go fit do your NIN registration and easy ways to link your NIN to your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile SIMs.



